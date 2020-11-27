Black Friday: Get 50% off Jamie Carragher's 'The Greatest Games' book

Jamie Carragher's 'The Greatest Games' book is half price this Black Friday - it's just £10.00, down from its RRP of £20.00.

You may have seen Carra presenting Monday Night Football guest Eddie Howe recently with a copy of the book, which is inspired by the No.1 podcast. The book takes a fresh look at some of the most famous games of all time, complete with the pundit's incisive analysis.

You can also get the book for £9.99 on Amazon's Kindle.

Today's best jamie carragher the greatest games deals The Greatest Games Jamie... Tesco Groceries £10 View Jamie Carragher: The Greatest... The Works £10 View Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Carragher's Sky Sports frenemy Gary Neville also has money off his book this Black Friday. Neville's autobiography 'Red' is just £8.19 today.

Of course, if you'd like to read more from Jamie Carragher, his 2009 autobiography 'Carra' is also available on Amazon for £9.99.

Buy Jamie Carragher's 'The Greatest Games' on Amazon now

