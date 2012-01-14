Blackburn boss Kean scared to go out

Supporters, upset that former boss Sam Allardyce was replaced by unpopular owners Venky's in 2010, have long protested against Kean and called for his sacking at the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

"It's sad really," he told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper on Saturday.

"I live in the area but I don't go out in Blackburn because I can't. You just never know who you might run into."

The north-west side, Premier League champions in 1995, are bottom but performances have improved slightly of late with a shock win at Manchester United and a narrow home defeat by Stoke City in their last two league games.

"I hope the situation [with the supporters] changes and against Stoke last week it did feel like things were improving. The fans were excellent. But it's not ideal," he added.