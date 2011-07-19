Blackburn postpone India trip after blasts

Three near-simultaneous bomb blasts during the evening rush hour last Wednesday killed 18 people and injured 133 others in India's financial capital.

Blackburn, who are owned by the Indian Venky's company, said in a statement: "The board and the owners have agreed to reschedule until such time as further risk assessments and appraisals have been undertaken."

The trip, which would make Blackburn the first English Premier League side to tour India, is now expected to take place at a later date, the club added on their website.

"Safety is always our top priority and after detailed discussions with our security and legal advisors we have been left with no option other than to postpone," the statement said.

"While everyone is obviously disappointed, we all accept the circumstances and the reasoning. We are now looking forward to the trip in India in a few weeks time."