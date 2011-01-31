Blackburn recruit Rochina and Formica

Former Argentina youth player Formica, nicknamed The Cat, completed a deal that will keep him at Ewood Park until 2014, the club said on Monday.

"Mauro is a fantastic talent, an attacking player who has been in great demand," Rovers manager Steve Kean told the club's website. "He has great technical ability and is a typical Argentinian with a bit of fight and devilment."

Rochina, 19, has signed a deal until 2015 and will initially join up with the club's elite development programme.