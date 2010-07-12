Blackpool home debut delayed

Blackpool, who were promoted back to the top tier for the first time since 1971 in May after winning the Wembley playoff against Cardiff City, were scheduled to host Wigan on August 14 but work to improve their Bloomfield Road ground is still going on.

The north-west club's first Premier League home fixture of the season will now be against Fulham on August 28.

"Following ongoing discussions with the Premier League in respect of the agreed improvements to both Bloomfield Road and its facilities it has been decided, by all parties, to reverse the club's opening-day fixture," Blackpool's website said on Monday.

Blackpool's stadium currently has a capacity of around 12,000 - the smallest in the Premier League.

