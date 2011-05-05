Blackpool keen to keep hold of Holloway

Holloway led Blackpool back to the top flight for the first time since 1971 last May but after an encouraging start they are now only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Oyston, though, told the Blackpool Gazette on Thursday he wanted Holloway to remain in charge even if they go down and other clubs try and entice him away.

"Whatever happens, we've had a fantastic season. I certainly hope Ian will be manager next season. And, unless he's told you different, he will definitely be the manager here next season.

"It is still in our hands, which is a fantastic achievement by the manager and the team.

"I think we'd all have settled for it being in our hands with three games to go and the only time the league table matters is after the final whistle on the last day."

Blackpool have won only one of their last 15 league games - which was in February at home to Tottenham Hotspur who they visit on Saturday.