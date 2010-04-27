Blanc hits out over Gourcuff injury

The Ligue 1 club said Gourcuff, who was replaced at half time in Bordeaux's 1-0 defeat at Lorient after picking a thigh injury after some 20 minutes, would miss Thursday's league game at Valenciennes.

The injury is not expected to put Gourcuff, France's main playmaker, in doubt for this year's World Cup finals.

"I think a medical staff has to take its responsibilities. When they told me at half time it was a strained muscle, he was out, no questions about that," Blanc told reporters on Tuesday.

"A player always wants to stay on the pitch. We took a big chances with him and with the French team.

"He played for 25 minutes with the risk of aggravating the injury."

