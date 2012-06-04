Blanc: M'Vila improving after ankle injury

"M'Vila is getting better, much better," Blanc told a news conference, adding that fellow midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who has a thigh problem, was also improving.

"There could be a nice surprise."

M'Vila, regarded as Blanc's first-choice holding midfielder, suffered the injury in France's 2-0 win against Serbia in a warm-up game last Thursday.

France take on Estonia in Le Mans in their final warm-up on Tuesday before flying to Ukraine the following day.

They face England in Donetsk, then take on co-hosts Ukraine in the same city on June 15 and Sweden in Kiev on June 19.