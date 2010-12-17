Blatter apologises over homosexual remarks

Gay groups have called for the head of the world football governing body to either apologise or resign after his comments this week. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

"I will not enter into such a discussion but I will just say here if I hurt a group of people in the world by making those comments then I regret it," Blatter told a news conference.

"It was not my intention and it will never be my intention to go into any discrimination because this is exactly what we (FIFA) are against, so therefore if somebody feels they have been hurt, then I regret and I present apologies for that."

Qatar was awarded the World Cup this month ahead of Australia, the United States, Japan and South Korea.