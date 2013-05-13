Blatter "appalled" by racism at Milan-Roma

The game was stopped early in the second half at the San Siro on Sunday because of chanting by visiting Roma fans aimed at Balotelli. Warnings were broadcast over the public address system and the game resumed immediately afterwards.

"Appalled to read about racist abuse in Serie A last night," Blatter said on Twitter. "Tackling this issue is complex, but we're committed to action, not just words."

AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was concerned about the abuse being directed towards the player.

"Mario Balotelli was defeated this evening, he gave everything, but he is 22 and subjected more and more to racist chants and that doesn't do him any good," he said after the game.