Blatter: FIFA needs evolution not revolution

Blatter and Bin Hammam are going head-to-head for the top football job in elections in June with the incumbent seeking another term after taking over FIFA in 1998.

"I have all the motivation, experience, ideas and energy necessary to complete my mission," Blatter wrote in a letter to all 208 FIFA member associations.

"We do not need revolution within FIFA, but the continuous evolution and improvement of our game and our organisation," he added.

"In these challenging times, FIFA needs first stability, continuity and reliability," said Blatter in his election manifesto.

The Swiss said he would provide "stability, continuity and reliability" in a "world of economic uncertainty and political turmoil", adding he would distribute $1 billion for football development in the coming years.

"I will ensure discipline, respect and fair play on and off the field," Blatter said.

Qatari challenger Bin Hammam, sworn in unopposed for a third and final term as Asian Football Confederation president in January, is seeking to unseat 75-year-old Blatter after 13 years in charge and thereby become the ninth president of FIFA.

The June 1 vote will be held in Zurich as part of the 61st FIFA Congress.