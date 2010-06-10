Blatter launches Twitter page

Blatter's account, @seppblatter, went live on Thursday on the eve of the tournament's opening game and the 74-year-old Swiss had already amassed almost 3,000 followers by the early evening.

Blatter is more fortunate than many of the players at the tournament in being able to use the micro-blogging service.

Netherlands players have been banned from using Twitter during the World Cup after Eljero Elia sparked a racism row with comments on a live streaming video.

Blatter commented: “We are approaching the first FIFA World Cup in which social media websites will play an important role in connecting everyone who cares about the game of football.

"I’m very excited to be sharing my own personal experience of the 2010 FIFA World Cup with football fans from all over the world.”

FIFA.com, the world’s official football website, will launch two further accounts to go live later in June.

