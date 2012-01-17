Blatter: Platini would be good FIFA president

Swiss Blatter, whose spell at the helm expires in 2015, believes Europe will fight to keep control of world football's governing body with UEFA President Platini of France a natural candidate.

"Michel Platini is ready, if he wants. He says 'I don't know yet...' but deep inside, he wants it," the 75-year-old Blatter told France Football magazine on Tuesday.

"Of course he will be a good president. He will not be the same president that I am, because everyone is different but he will be a good president."

Blatter reaffirmed that his current spell in charge would be his last.

"At some point, you have to stop. I'm trying to reach 2015. I'm coming towards the end of my presidency but I want to install the next governance," he said.