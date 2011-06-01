Blatter: Sponsors concerned by corruption talk

"They told us they trust us but said please bring FIFA's boat back into better waters," Blatter, re-elected unopposed for another four years at FIFA's annual Congress, told reporters.

"Nobody has said they would withdraw, they were only a little bit concerned.

"I'm sure after the decisions taken today and the direct dialogue, they will be happy to go on with us not only for the World Cup but for the other competitions around the world."

FIFA, which makes millions of dollars through sponsorship and the sale of television rights, has been shaken by a series of corruption scandals over the last few months.

Mohamed Bin Hammam, due to challenge Blatter for the presidency until he withdrew on Sunday, is one of four executive committee members to have been suspended.