Bloem Celtic fight back to deny Chiefs in four goal thriller

Bloemfontein Celtic came from two goals down to hold Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-2 draw at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Gavin Hunt made three changes to his side that lost 1-0 to Chippa United as goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, midfielders Kearyn Baccus and Happy Mashiane, as well as striker Samir Nurković, started for Chiefs.

Amakhosi got off to the perfect start and took the lead three minutes into the game as Mashiane found the top corner with a superb free-kick from just outside the box.

The visitors then doubled their lead nine minutes later when Eric Mathoho powered his header home after latching on to a cross from Lebogang Manyama.

Celtic managed to pull a goal back in the 21st minute when Neo Maema fired the ball past Akpeyi with a composed finish to make it 2-1.

Victor Letsoalo should've levelled matters just before the break but Akpeyi made an acrobatic save to push his effort over the crossbar as the game went into the half time break.

Celtic were then awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute after Tebogo Potsane was brought down in the box. Letsoalo stepped up and made no mistake to convert the spot kick.

Manyama came close to restoring his sides lead in the 64th minute but was unable to keep his effort on target from range before he tried to set up Zuma in the 72nd minute but the substitute was unable to make any connection with Manyama's ball across the face of goal.

Bvuma came to his sides rescue in the 83rd minute when he made a crucial save to keep out Ngobeni's effort, which looked to be heading for the back of the net.

Both sides pressed forward in the closing stages of the game as they looked for the winning goal but were forced to settle for a point each in Bloemfontein.