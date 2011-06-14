Boateng 'agrees to Bayern move'
By app
BERLIN - Manchester City defender Jerome Boateng has agreed to join Bayern Munich for four years, but the English club have not yet agreed the deal, the player said on Tuesday.
Germany international Boateng joined City from Hamburg last year on a contract until 2015 but failed to win a regular starting place and repeatedly said he wanted to leave.
"It is true that I have agreed with Bayern on a four-year deal. Now it is up to Manchester to make it work. At the moment they are making things a bit difficult," the 22-year-old told Kicker magazine.
"My dream is to have a starting spot within a year, hopefully at Bayern, and then I want to win the European championship [with Germany]."
Boateng was not used in his favourite central defensive position at City and said a move to Bayern would also be good for his role in the national team ahead of next year's European Championship.
"It is about the position. Bayern want me as a central defender. That is also an advantage for the national team," he said.
