Boateng 'agrees to Bayern move'

Germany international Boateng joined City from Hamburg last year on a contract until 2015 but failed to win a regular starting place and repeatedly said he wanted to leave.

"It is true that I have agreed with Bayern on a four-year deal. Now it is up to Manchester to make it work. At the moment they are making things a bit difficult," the 22-year-old told Kicker magazine.

"My dream is to have a starting spot within a year, hopefully at Bayern, and then I want to win the European championship [with Germany]."

Boateng was not used in his favourite central defensive position at City and said a move to Bayern would also be good for his role in the national team ahead of next year's European Championship.

"It is about the position. Bayern want me as a central defender. That is also an advantage for the national team," he said.