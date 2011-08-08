Boateng fit for Brazil friendly
BERLIN - Germany central defender Jerome Boateng has been passed fit for Wednesday's high-profile friendly against Brazil in Stuttgart despite picking up a minor ankle injury, his club side said on Monday.
Bayern Munich's new signing, who joined from Manchester City last month, was substituted during Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.
Earlier, Boateng and Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer misjudged a cross to allow Igor de Camargo to head the only goal of the game.
