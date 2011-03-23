Boateng pulls out of Ghana squad
By app
ACCRA - An ankle injury has forced Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng to withdraw from his country's squad for matches against Congo and England next week.
The AC Milan player suffered the injury in a Champions League tie against former club Tottenham Hotspur and although he appeared as a substitute against Palermo on Saturday, has not fully recovered, the Ghana Football Association announced on Wednesday.
No replacement has been named for the German-born Boateng, who switched his allegiance to Ghana prior to last year's World Cup in South Africa, where he helped the Black Stars to a quarter-final place.
Ghana meet Congo in Brazzaville on Sunday in an African Nations Cup qualifier and then England at Wembley next Tuesday.
