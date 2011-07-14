Boateng set to leave Man City for Bayern

"The board of Bayern Munich and the board of Manchester City have agreed today on a transfer of Jerome Boateng," the Bavarians said on their website.

Bayern said the Germany international would have a medical in the coming days before signing a contract until 2015.

The 22-year-old Boateng had long said he wanted to leave City after failing to win a regular place in central defence and said in June he had already agreed a deal with Bayern and was waiting for the green light from the Premier League club.

"These were tough negotiations and it took a while until we sealed the deal," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We got our wish granted for the central defence by signing Jerome.

The heart of Bayern's defence has been a major source of concern in the past few seasons.