Bojan out for up to eight weeks
By app
MADRID - Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic has suffered ligament damage to his left knee and will be out of action for six to eight weeks, the club said on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Spaniard made a rare start at the Nou Camp against Almeria in La Liga but came off after 30 minutes to be replaced by David Villa.
Leaders Barca won the game 3-1.
The injury comes at a bad time for coach Pep Guardiola as the club chase titles on three fronts over the next two months, in La Liga, the King's Cup and Champions League.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.