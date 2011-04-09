Trending

Bojan out for up to eight weeks

MADRID - Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic has suffered ligament damage to his left knee and will be out of action for six to eight weeks, the club said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Spaniard made a rare start at the Nou Camp against Almeria in La Liga but came off after 30 minutes to be replaced by David Villa.

Leaders Barca won the game 3-1.

The injury comes at a bad time for coach Pep Guardiola as the club chase titles on three fronts over the next two months, in La Liga, the King's Cup and Champions League.