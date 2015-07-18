Bolivian Football Federation chief arrested

Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) president Carlos Chavez has been arrested on charges of corruption in the management of finances of the body.

FBF executive secretary Alberto Lozada was also arrested, the office of the Bolivian attorney general - Ramiro Guerrero - confirmed.

Chavez is also the treasurer of CONMEBOL.

Guerrero said there was sufficient evidence to arrest the pair.

The statement also said the investigation started on June 1 and statements were collected from about 40 people.