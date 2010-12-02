Bologna deducted one point for unpaid taxes
MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Serie A side Bologna have been deducted one point and owner Sergio Porcedda banned from the sport for six months because of unpaid taxes, the Italian football federation said on Thursday.
Porcedda, who sacked coach Franco Colomba a day before the start of the league campaign, only bought Bologna in the close season but put the club up for sale last month given the financial difficulties.
Bologna stay in 16th place after 13 games but drop to 13 points.
Worse could follow for the northern club with federation prosecutors probing the non-payment of players' wages which could lead to a further points deduction.
