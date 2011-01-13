Bologna deducted two more points

The news comes as a surprise given Bologna were already docked one point late last year for unpaid taxes and have been sold to wealthier new owners since charges over the wage payments were brought.

Sergio Porceddu was forced to sell the club last month after Bologna players threatened to use labour laws to leave en masse for free in the January transfer window if wages were not paid.

A consortium headed by the boss of coffee firm Segafredo took over and promised to pay the players in full.

Bologna, who are likely to appeal, are now just four points above the drop zone having been in mid-table.

Alberto Malesani's side visit champions Inter Milan on Saturday.