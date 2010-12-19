Bologna saved by coffee magnate

"After long and complicated talks aimed at saving and relaunching Bologna, a deal has been reached," a club statement said. "The contract will be formalised in the coming days."

Players have gone unpaid for two months and had threatened to use labour laws to all walk out for free in January if wages were not forthcoming.

The club, who drew 0-0 at Parma on Sunday to stay 14th in the table, have been deducted one point for unpaid taxes and the Italian federation has been investigating whether to punish them further for other financial irregularities.