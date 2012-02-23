Bolton duo extend Reebok Stadium stays

The duo have each made impressive progress after coming through the ranks with the Premier League outfit, with highly-rated full-back Riley (pictured) making seven first-team appearances this season, while O’Halloran has made a further two in the League Cup and FA Cup.

Both players have followed the lead of Josh Vela in committing their long-term futures to the club, and manager Owen Coyle was delighted to secure the youngsters' signatures on three-and-a-half year contracts, and expects the trio to make an impact in the coming years.



"I'm delighted to get the three young players on board," Coyle told the club's official website.

"It follows on from what we have done in securing the signatures of Fabrice Muamba, Chung-Yong Lee and Mark Davies on long contracts, building for the future of the club.

"To secure these three, who are supremely talented and have tremendous potential, is very pleasing.

"They are the kind of players who have caught the eyes of other clubs, and it is right that they should, so it's important we made them Bolton Wanderers players for years to come."