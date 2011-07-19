Bonnart joins French champions Lille
PARIS - Former Monaco defender Laurent Bonnart has signed for Lille on a two-year deal, the French champions said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old former Olympique Marseille man has left Monaco following their top-flight relegation and is set to replace Brazilian Emerson, who is poised to join Benfica.
Lille have brought in several new faces including Saint-Etienne's France midfielder Dimitri Payet since their surprise league and cup double but have lost forward Gervinho to Arsenal.
