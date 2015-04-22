Bony in City training ahead of Villa clash
Wilfried Bony looks to be closing in on a return for Manchester City against Aston Villa on Saturday after returning to training.
The Ivory Coast striker - who moved to the Etihad Stadium from Swansea City in January - has missed City's last three games because of ankle and knee injuries.
However, the club confirmed on their Twitter that the former Vitesse man trained with the squad as City prepare for the weekend's visit of the FA Cup finalists.
Bony has endured a disappointing spell at City so far, scoring one goal in seven appearances.
