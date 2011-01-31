Trending

Bordeaux bag Andre on loan from Kiev

By

BORDEAUX - Brazil striker Andre has joined Girondins Bordeaux on loan from Dynamo Kiev until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 side announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old has won three international caps and has been called up for a friendly against France in Paris on February 9.

Andre was signed by Bordeaux on loan with an option for a permanent move, the club said on their website.

The player joined Kiev from Santos last year but failed to make an impact in Ukraine.