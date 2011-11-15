Bordeaux keen to bring Chamakh back

"In the last two months I have been leaving messages with Marouane. I also left messages with [Arsenal manager] Arsene Wenger but I got no answer," Jean-Louis Triaud was quoted as saying by local radio Gold FM.

Chamakh left Bordeaux in 2010 to join Arsenal after helping the club, where he started his professional career, win the French title in 2009.

Chamakh scored seven goals from 29 Premier League appearances last season but has made just one league start so far this term.

"His silence shows probably that he still hopes he will make it at Arsenal," said Triaud.