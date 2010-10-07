Borriello to start for Italy in Northern Ireland

With Alberto Gilardino and Amauri injured, Borriello has been given the nod ahead of Giampaolo Pazzini to pick up his sixth cap.

The former AC Milan striker, who missed out on going to the World Cup under Marcello Lippi, will lead a three-man forward line with Antonio Cassano and Simone Pepe on the flanks.

"Borriello is the right forward for tomorrow night," Prandelli, whose side top Group C with two wins from two, told reporters on Thursday.

"The team I have chosen for tomorrow is not necessarily how I will play on Tuesday in Genoa against Serbia."

Prandelli had considered changing his system and playing two up front given wideman Mario Balotelli is injured, but is sticking with a three-pronged attack initially at least.

Bologna's Emiliano Viviano has won his battle with Salvatore Sirigu to start in goal with Gianluigi Buffon still injured while midfielder Stefano Mauri makes his first Italy appearance since 2007 and left-back Domenico Criscito returns after injury.

Team: Emiliano Viviano; Mattia Cassani, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Domenico Criscito; Daniele De Rossi, Andrea Pirlo, Stefano Mauri; Simone Pepe, Marco Borriello, Antonio Cassano