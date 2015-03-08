Boss Booy to fly from Eagles' nest in summer

The Eagles have picked up just seven points from 12 league matches since the start of December, their latest setback a 3-0 home defeat to leaders PSV on Saturday.

That result left Booy's men 15th in the table, a point above the relegation play-off zone.

And Booy has now confirmed he will move on, telling the club's official website: "I've made my choice. I'm ready for a change and that feeling I want to follow.

"The club deserves that I provide clarity."