Boss Booy to fly from Eagles' nest in summer
Foeke Booy will step down as the coach of struggling Eredivisie outfit Go Ahead Eagles at the end of the season.
The Eagles have picked up just seven points from 12 league matches since the start of December, their latest setback a 3-0 home defeat to leaders PSV on Saturday.
That result left Booy's men 15th in the table, a point above the relegation play-off zone.
And Booy has now confirmed he will move on, telling the club's official website: "I've made my choice. I'm ready for a change and that feeling I want to follow.
"The club deserves that I provide clarity."
