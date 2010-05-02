Bosz named new Heracles coach

Bosz was coach in Almelo from 2004 to 2006 and won the second division title in 2005 before he became technical manager at Feyenoord, resigning in January 2009.

Bosz, who signed a two-year deal, will succeed Gert-Jan Verbeek, who is moving to AZ Alkmaar.

Heracles, 4-2 winners over ADO Den Haag on Sunday, finished sixth in the league and qualified for a four-team playoff for a Europa League berth.