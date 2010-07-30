Boumsong seals Panathinaikos switch
By app
ATHENS - Jean-Alain Boumsong has completed his move to Greek champions Panathinaikos from French club Olympique Lyon.
The 30-year-old former Newcastle United and Juventus central defender, who has made 27 appearances for France, signed a three-year contract after completing a medical.
Lyon confirmed that they would receive a fee of 500,000 euros for Boumsong, who still had a year left on his contract, which could rise to 750,000 depending on bonuses.
"I have come to Panathinaikos to give my best," Boumsong told a news conference on Friday. "I want first to adjust and play as best I can and when that happens the natural thing for me will be to lead the defence.
"I know very well that what I have done in the past and what is on my CV does not count when you come to a new club. Every day I have to show what I can do and prove myself. I want to thrive here and help the club to thrive as well."
Boumsong is joining a strong French contingent in Athens, with Djibril Cisse, Sidney Govou and Cedric Kante already on the club's books.
