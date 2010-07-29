Boumsong set for Panathinaikos switch
By app
ATHENS - Jean-Alain Boumsong is set to join Greek champions Panathinaikos after arriving in Athens on Thursday to complete his move from French club Olympique Lyon.
The 30-year-old former Newcastle United and Juventus central defender, who has made 27 appearances for France, is expected to complete a medical before signing a contract on Friday.
"I have come here for titles. I don't want to say that I am a leader. I simply want to do the best I can for my new team," Boumsong told reporters at Athens International Airport.
"I am very happy that I have come to Panathinaikos. I know that I will play alongside (Djibril) Cisse and (Sidney) Govou and I am happy about this."
