Boumsong set for Panathinaikos switch

The 30-year-old former Newcastle United and Juventus central defender, who has made 27 appearances for France, is expected to complete a medical before signing a contract on Friday.

"I have come here for titles. I don't want to say that I am a leader. I simply want to do the best I can for my new team," Boumsong told reporters at Athens International Airport.

"I am very happy that I have come to Panathinaikos. I know that I will play alongside (Djibril) Cisse and (Sidney) Govou and I am happy about this."

