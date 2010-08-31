Bradley to stay on as USA coach

The 52-year-old, who steered the U.S. to the second round at this year's World Cup finals in South Africa, will retain the job until the end of 2014 after agreeing to a four-year contract extension.

GEAR:Get 10% off Aston Villa home, away, retro and training tops here

Monday's announcement puts an end to the widespread rumours linking Bradley with the vacant position at English Premier League club Aston Villa.

Prior to Brazil's 2-0 win over the U.S. in a friendly earlier this month, Bradley said he would love the challenge of coaching in Europe but also said leading the U.S towards the 2014 World Cup would be a challenge.

Over the last four years, the U.S. have won 38 games and lost 20 out of a total of 66 under Bradley, whose current contract was to expire at the end of December.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums