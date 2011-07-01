Braga bag Nuno Gomes on free transfer

"This is just like my first day at school," Gomes said at his presentation ceremony to fans on Friday. "I chose Braga because of how much the club has grown recently.

"Braga will be fighting for the top four places in the Portuguese league."

Last month, Benfica told Gomes they were not going to renew his contract, ending a 12-year tenure at the club.

The 34-year-old Gomes is the Portugal national side's fourth-highest goal-scorer with 29 goals from 77 appearances.

He impressed at Euro 2000, scoring four goals as Portugal reached the semi-finals, and earned a move to Fiorentina, where he spent two seasons before returning to Benfica.

He was on Benfica's bench for most of last season but still scored five goals in seven appearances.