Brandao back at Marseille after Brazil loans

Marseille will have to make do without Ghana forwards Jordan and Andre Ayew, as well as Burkina Faso midfielder Charles Kabore and Senegal defender Souleymane Diawara during the January 21-February 12 Africa Cup of Nations.

"It was vital for us to have an extra offensive player after the departure of four players to the Africa Cup of Nations," Deschamps was quoted as saying on the club's website.

"And Brandao is the only solution we can manage financially and from a sporting point of view. That is why he is going to rejoin us."

Brandao was loaned to Cruzeiro last March before being loaned again to Gremio last August.