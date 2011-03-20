Brandao set to join Cruzeiro
By app
PARIS - Brazilian striker Brandao, who is under formal investigation for alleged rape, is likely to leave Olympique Marseille to join Cruzeiro, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
"There are opportunities in Brazil, with Cruzeiro who made an approach. We're about to reach an agreement, probably on Monday or Tuesday," the French champions' sporting director Jose Anigo told OM TV.
Brandao, 30, left France last week after he was held for questioning for two days after allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman.
