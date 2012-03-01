Brazil boss Menezes critical of Luiz

The flamboyant centre-back struggled to contain Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko on the night and was at fault for Vedad Ibisevic’s equaliser.

A late own-goal saw the World Cup 2014 hosts edge past their European counterparts, and Menezes was critical of the former Benfica defender, who has come under fire following a series of inconsistent performances for the Blues this season.



"Individually, he was not up to his usual standards, and he knows that," Menezes said in the Daily Star. "We had a chat after the game and half-time.

"He lost concentration because of a mistake, which is normal in the life of a footballer. He marked a player who is very difficult to mark.

"[Edin] Dzeko likes a physical battle. David [Luiz] accepted this type of battle and lost out twice in individual tussles."