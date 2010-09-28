Brazil confirm Iran and Ukraine friendlies

The 2014 World Cup hosts will play Iran in Abu Dhabi on October 7 and Ukraine at Pride Park in Derby, England four days later.

Derby is "the city with the largest number of Ukrainian immigrants in England," the Brazilian Football Confederation said of the choice of venue on its website.

Coach Mano Menezes, who replaced Dunga after the World Cup in South Africa, named his squad last week for these matches. In his first match in charge Brazil beat the United States 2-0 in New Jersey in August.

Brazil have never met Iran and Ukraine before.

