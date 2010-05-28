Brazil keeper horrified by 'supermarket' ball

"It's terrible, horrible," said the Inter Milan player, widely considered to be the world's top goalkeeper

"It's like one of those balls you buy in the supermarket."

Brazil's goalkeeping coach Wendell said the new ball was highly unpredictable when hit from long range

"The danger for goalkeepers is when they come off their line," he said. "They need to stay in a safe place otherwise the ball will drop behind them (and into the goal)."

The World Cup ball, named 'Jabulani' which means 'to celebrate' in the Zulu language, was billed as the first perfectly round ball and the most accurate yet when it was unveiled by FIFA.

Among those quoted at the presentation ceremony in December was Julio Cesar's Brazil team mate Kaka who said in a statement: "For me, contact with the ball is all important, and that's just great with this ball."

