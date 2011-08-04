Brazil to meet Argentina twice in September

The arch-rivals, who had a disappointing Copa America last month when they were both eliminated in the quarter-finals, will meet in Argentina first on September 14 with the return in the Amazonian city of Belem two weeks later.

Brazil coach Mano Menezes said he would use the matches to test players who had not been called up before, given the bulk of his first-choice squad were playing in Europe.

"I'll be able to see players who have potential but who end up being left out of other squad call-ups," Menezes said in statement on the CBF website.

Brazil should be at full strength for their friendly against Germany in Stuttgart on August 10, a FIFA date.

The Brazil friendlies will not, however, be new Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella's first in charge following the sacking of Copa America coach Sergio Batista.

Argentina will tour Asia with matches against Venezuela in Calcutta on September 2 and Nigeria in Dhaka four days later. These matches also fall on FIFA dates when Argentina's foreign-based players should be available.