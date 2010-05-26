Brazil remain top of world rankings

There were no changes in the top five with Brazil followed by Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and Italy.

South Africa moved from 90th to 83rd after wins over Jamaica and Thailand.

The top 10 includes one team, Croatia, who did not qualify for the World Cup.

The lowest-ranked of the 32 World Cup finalists are North Korea who climbed one place to 105th.

