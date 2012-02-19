Brazilian Autuori named new Qatar coach

The first task for the 55-year-old Autuori, who has managed Qatar's Olympic side for five months, is to steer the team through their final third round match in Asian Zone qualifying for the 2014 World Cup against Iran in Tehran on February 29.

Qatar are battling for the section's remaining qualifying spot with Bahrain who face a must-win match against Indonesia while the Qataris need just a point to progress to the fourth stage of the qualifying competition with Iran.

Qatar have been without a coach since December 20 when they sacked Autuori's compatriot Sebastiao Lazaroni following their early elimination from the Arab Games.

Former Peru coach Autuori guided Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo to Copa Libertadores titles and has also managed other top Brazilian clubs including Santos, Flamengo and Botafogo.

One of the highlights of his club career came in 2005 when he led Sao Paulo to a Club World Cup triumph in Japan.

Autuori is among the most successful foreign coaches to have worked in Qatar having joined Al Rayyan Sports Club in 2007/08 and guided them to the Emir's Cup in the last two seasons.