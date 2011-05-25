Brazilian-born Rojas called up by Bolivia

The 25-year-old Rojas, who plays in Portugal for relegated Naval, only began the paperwork to obtain Bolivian nationality last week. His mother is Bolivian and he spent part of his childhood there.

Quinteros named Rojas in Bolivia's squad for two friendlies against Paraguay at home in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on June 3 and away in Luque four days later as part of their preparations for the July 1-24 Copa America in Argentina, where they are in Group A and meet the hosts in the opening match in La Plata.

Rojas hit the news in Bolivia three months ago when local media reported a Bolivian citizen living in Portugal had told Quinteros of the player, who had the name 'Bolivia' as a nickname on his shirt.

"I never thought about playing for Bolivia, but of course I love my mother's country where I spent many happy years," Rojas was quoted as saying when he arrived in La Paz last week.

"But I'm no saviour, I'll just do my bit."