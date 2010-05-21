Brazil's route to the World Cup finals
May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
South American qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
BRAZIL * 18 9 7 2 33 11 34
Chile * 18 10 3 5 32 22 33
Paraguay * 18 10 3 5 24 16 33
Argentina * 18 8 4 6 23 20 28
Uruguay ** 18 6 6 6 28 20 24
Ecuador 18 6 5 7 22 26 23
Colombia 18 6 5 7 14 18 23
Venezuela 18 6 4 8 23 29 22
Bolivia 18 4 3 11 22 36 15
Peru 18 3 4 11 11 34 13
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
** Qualified for playoff against CONCACAF opponent
RESULTS
14.10.07
Colombia 0 Brazil 0
In Bogota
17.10.07
Brazil 5 Ecuador 0
In Rio De Janeiro
Scorers: Vagner Love 18, Ronaldinho 71, Kaka 76, 84, Elano 82
18.11.07
Peru 1 Brazil 1
In Lima
Scorers:
Peru: Juan Vargas 71
Brazil: Kaka 40
21.11.07
Brazil 2 Uruguay 1
In Sao Paulo
Scorers:
Brazil: Luis Fabiano 44, 64
Uruguay: Sebastian Abreu 8
15.06.08
Paraguay 2 Brazil 0
In Asuncion
Scorers: Roque Santa Cruz 26, Salvador Cabanas 49
18.06.08
Brazil 0 Argentina 0
In Belo Horizonte
07.09.08
Chile 0 Brazil 3
In Santiago de Chile
Scorers: Luis Fabiano 21, 83, Robinho 44
10.09.08
Brazil 0 Bolivia 0
In Rio De Janeiro
