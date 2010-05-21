Trending

Brazil's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

South American qualifying

P W D L F A Pts

BRAZIL * 18 9 7 2 33 11 34

Chile * 18 10 3 5 32 22 33

Paraguay * 18 10 3 5 24 16 33

Argentina * 18 8 4 6 23 20 28

Uruguay ** 18 6 6 6 28 20 24

Ecuador 18 6 5 7 22 26 23

Colombia 18 6 5 7 14 18 23

Venezuela 18 6 4 8 23 29 22

Bolivia 18 4 3 11 22 36 15

Peru 18 3 4 11 11 34 13

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

** Qualified for playoff against CONCACAF opponent

RESULTS

14.10.07

Colombia 0 Brazil 0

In Bogota

- -

17.10.07

Brazil 5 Ecuador 0

In Rio De Janeiro

Scorers: Vagner Love 18, Ronaldinho 71, Kaka 76, 84, Elano 82

- -

18.11.07

Peru 1 Brazil 1

In Lima

Scorers:

Peru: Juan Vargas 71

Brazil: Kaka 40

- -

21.11.07

Brazil 2 Uruguay 1

In Sao Paulo

Scorers:

Brazil: Luis Fabiano 44, 64

Uruguay: Sebastian Abreu 8

- -

15.06.08

Paraguay 2 Brazil 0

In Asuncion

Scorers: Roque Santa Cruz 26, Salvador Cabanas 49

- -

18.06.08

Brazil 0 Argentina 0

In Belo Horizonte

- -

07.09.08

Chile 0 Brazil 3

In Santiago de Chile

Scorers: Luis Fabiano 21, 83, Robinho 44

- -

10.09.08

Brazil 0 Bolivia 0

In Rio De Janeiro

- -

12.