BREAKING NEWS: Barca agree deal for Valencia midfielder Gomes

Andre Gomes is set to be presented as a Barcelona player next week after agreeing a move from La Liga rivals Valencia.
Gomes has spent two seasons in LaLiga following his move from Benfica in July 2014.
The 22-year-old played a part as Portugal claimed a fairytale Euro 2016 success with their final win over France.
Reports suggest Barcelona paid €40million for Gomes, who made 30 appearances and scored three goals in the league last season.
