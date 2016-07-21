BREAKING NEWS: Barca agree deal for Valencia midfielder Gomes

Barcelona have agreed a deal for Portugal international and Valencia midfielder Andre Gomes.

Gomes has spent two seasons in LaLiga following his move from Benfica in July 2014.

The 22-year-old played a part as Portugal claimed a fairytale Euro 2016 success with their final win over France.

Reports suggest Barcelona paid €40million for Gomes, who made 30 appearances and scored three goals in the league last season.