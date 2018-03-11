Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona agree option to sign Arthur

By

Arthur could be heading for Barcelona at the end of the season after Gremio agreed to an option for a deal worth up to €39million.

Barcelona look set to add Arthur to their ranks at the end of the season after agreeing an option to bring the midfielder to Camp Nou from Gremio.

If Barca exercise the option, which they can in July, the transfer will cost €30million plus €9m in add-ons.