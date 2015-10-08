BREAKING NEWS: Blatter hits back at Ethics Committee after FIFA suspension
Sepp Blatter has responded to his suspension from FIFA by questioning the conduct of the organisation's Ethics Committee.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter has responded to his provisional suspension from world football's governing body, claiming that the Ethics Committee "did not follow the Code of Ethics and Disciplinary Code".
