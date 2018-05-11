BREAKING NEWS: Buffon hit with UEFA charges after Madrid fury
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's incendiary reaction to Champions League elimination at Real Madrid means he will face UEFA action.
Gianluigi Buffon has been charged by UEFA following the Juventus goalkeeper's red card and subsequent furious reaction during last month's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid.
